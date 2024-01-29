No minister, official will undertake foreign visits till elections

Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar has withdrawn permission granted to federal ministers, advisers and government officials for foreign visits till completion of general elections, slated for Feb 8, 2024.

“I am directed to convey that the prime minister has been pleased to withdraw all permissions for foreign visits, official or private, granted to the federal ministers, advisors and special assistants to the PM, and all federal officers with immediate effect,” stated a notification issued by Cabinet Division.

The statement added, “No leave for any foreign visit shall be granted till the completion of the election process and the assumption of office by the new government”.

It directed all federal secretaries to ensure that all permissions for foreign visits, official or private, granted or allowed by the ministers-in-charge of their divisions are also withdrawn with immediate effect. The directive comes less than two weeks before the forthcoming general elections, scheduled for February 8, 2024. Earlier, the Federal cabinet issued an official notification regarding the deployment of Pakistan Army’s personnel across Pakistan to perform duties at sensitive constituencies and polling stations during the general election 2024. “Under Article 245 of the Constitution, the army will be deployed across the country,” the notification stated.

The notification further stated that the military personnel – deployed outside sensitive polling stations from Feb 05 till Feb 10 – will serve as a quick response force.

The notification mentioned that the deployment of Army personnel will play a major role in the transparent and peaceful polling process.

The notification further added that the Civil Armed Forces will also be stationed at the Printing Corporation of Pakistan and the Pakistan Post Foundation.