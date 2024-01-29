Disposable vapes ban could lead to relapse in people trying to quit smoking: Study

A fresh study has indicated that banning disposable vapes might negatively impact 2.6 million people as well as discourage the use of e-cigarettes from then on in the United Kingdom.

This research comes from a recent discussion among UK officials to ban disposable vapes to prevent minors from becoming addicted to the product. The study was conducted by the University College London and funded by Cancer Research UK and was published by the journal Public Health. It highlights the importance of tobacco harm reduction products to reduce the harm caused by tobacco addiction by being a less risky habit. The research further mentions that more adults in the UK have begun to favour e-cigarettes over combustibles. If a ban was to be enacted, it would negatively impact the image of disposable vapes and prevent smokers from seeing it as a safer alternative.

The researchers argue that while it is important to prevent minors from using these products, it should not affect the health of the rest of the UK. A senior author of the study, Professor Jamie Brown, said: “Ban may discourage the use of e-cigarettes among people trying to quit smoking and may induce relapse among those who have already used disposables to quit.” He further argues that tobacco cigarettes are more harmful to the body but those are not currently heavily restricted and by banning vapes, the government creates an image that these products are more harmful for one’s health, further discouraging its use.

The study was based on a survey of 69,973 adults. It has discovered an increase of vape users in the population as it was 0.1 percent in January 2021 and now rises to 4.9 percent in August 2023. If disposable vapes are banned, it may result in those new smokers shifting to tobacco instead. The co-lead author of this study, Dr Sarah Jackson, said: “In the event of a ban, it would be important to encourage current and ex-smokers who use disposables to switch to other types of e-cigarettes rather than going back to just smoking tobacco.”