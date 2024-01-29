Filmfare Awards 2024 — Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt named Best Actors

Power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dominated the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards by bagging top honours for their performances in films released last year.

During the ceremony held in Gujarat on Sunday, Ranbir Kapoor was named the Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s controversial film Animal, while Alia Bhatt clinched the coveted trophy for Best Actor in a Leading Role for her performance in Karan Johar’s romantic family drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra was recognised as the Best Director, with his biographical drama 12th Fail being crowned Best Film, triumphing over Animal, Atlee Kumar’s Jawan, Amit Rai’s OMG 2, Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

On the other hand, Devashish Makhija’s thriller Joram won the Filmfare award for Best Film, while Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji and Shefali Shah took home the prestigious Black Lady after being named best actors by the critics.

The event, hosted by filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, actor Ayushmann Khurrana and TV host Maniesh Paul, was marked by glamorous red-carpet appearances, captivating performances and inspiring moments of victory.