Sinner relishing chance to ‘dance in pressure storm’

Melbourne: A composed Jannik Sinner is ready for what comes next after winning a maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, saying he likes to “dance in the pressure storm”. Ever since bursting on the scene as a 17-year-old in 2019, the Italian has been touted as one of tennis’ future greats. It has been a five-year grind to reach the pinnacle with his come-from-behind five-set victory over Daniil Medvedev in Melbourne on Sunday, and the prodigious young talent is taking it in his stride.

“I’m extremely happy that I am in this position now. I have a great team behind me who knows what I have to do,” he said of the extra spotlight that will now inevitably fall on him. He pointed to having Darren Cahill in his corner as a coach, with the Australian having been there and done that. Cahill guided Lleyton Hewitt to become the second youngest player ranked world number one before coaching Andre Agassi to become the oldest player to achieve the feat.

He has also worked with a host of other high-profile players including Andy Murray and Simona Halep, guiding the Romanian to the French Open title. “With Darren, he has a lot of experience. He has been through this already a number of times,” said Sinner. “So, you know, it’s all part of the process. Obviously having this trophy, it’s an amazing feeling. I feel grateful to have this here. “But I know that I have to work even harder, because the opponents,… will find the way to beat me and I have to be prepared. Let’s see what’s coming in the future.” A striking aspect of Sinner’s time in Melbourne was his calm and composed demeanour, even when he found himself in trouble.