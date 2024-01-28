Daily Times

Monday, January 29, 2024


ANP seeks apology from Nawaz for calling KP citizens ‘fools’

Agencies

The Awami National Party (ANP) demanded an apology on Sunday from PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif over his remark of referring to the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa as ‘fools’. “Some of our people are easily fooled. And the easiest to fool are some people from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. This disease has originated from there [K-P],” Nawaz said a day earlier while releasing his party’s manifesto in Lahore. ANP spokesperson Samar Haroon Bilour in a post on X said such language does not suit the leader of PML-N and a person who attained premiership thrice to refer to the people of a province as fools. She added that Nawaz’s remark came at a time when his own daughter, Maryam Nawaz, was canvassing in the province.

