IG Punjab drives police reform, welfare initiatives

In his recent visits to various under-construction offices and police stations in Lahore, Dr. Usman Anwar emphasized the need for timely completion of construction projects. During these inspections, he provided directives to expedite the construction work. Notable locations included Shafiqabad Police Station and SDPO office, where the IG Punjab was accompanied by senior officers, including DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salah ud din. Dr. Usman Anwar also inspected the under-construction building of the DIG Operations Lahore office, envisioning it as a state-of-the-art facility equipped with modern amenities. The scope of infrastructure development extends beyond police stations to include the upgrading of SDPO offices, with the ultimate goal of enhancing public service delivery and improving overall police efficiency.

Complementing these efforts, Dr. Usman Anwar has been taking consistent measures to ensure the health welfare of officers injured in the line of duty. Recently, an additional 17 lakh rupees were released to cover the medical expenses of injured officials across various districts, including Lahore. The funds were allocated to specific cases, such as providing Rs 1 lakh to Ghazi Constable Asif Ali of Lahore Police, Rs 5 lakh to injured Constable Saqlain Nawaz of DG Khan Police, Rs 5 lakh to injured ASI Arshad Hussain of Rahim Yar Khan, and Rs 5 lakh to Ghazi Constable Sajid Ali Khan of Attock Police.

Recognizing the achievements of police athletes, Dr. Usman Anwar announced certificates of appreciation for gold and silver medalists in the 71st National Bodybuilding Championship. Athletes such as Qasim Ali from City Traffic Police Sialkot and Kamran Shafiq from Lahore Police were lauded for bringing honor to the department.

In another significant initiative, Dr. Usman Anwar is actively pursuing the mission to provide plots for the construction of houses to the families of police martyrs who sacrificed before 2017. Recently, he provided plots to 16 police martyrs’ families in the Sahiwal region, with a ceremony attended by senior officers, including RPO Sahiwal Mehboob Rasheed and DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salah ud din. The IG Punjab highlighted that this is part of a broader effort to arrange plots for all 1378 families affected, expressing gratitude to the officers and departments involved in facilitating this crucial endeavor.

Dr. Usman Anwar’s comprehensive approach encompasses infrastructure development, health welfare, athlete recognition, and support for the families of police martyrs. His commitment to these initiatives underscores a holistic vision for a more efficient and welfare-oriented police force in Punjab.