Bitcoin consolidates gains, reaches $42,445

The cryptocurrency market extended gains on Sunday, with the market capitalization gaining 1.9 percent to reach $1.72 trillion. As of 1000 hours GMT, the price of Bitcoin, the world’s oldest and most valued cryptocurrency, jumped to $42,445 with an increase of 2.2 percent in the last 24 hours. The market capitalization of the biggest crypto has reached $832.4 billion with this increase. Bitcoin has been 2 percent down in the past seven days. The past week saw somewhat of a roller-coaster in terms of price action as Bitcoin’s decline sent ripples across the entire market. On the other hand, Ether (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, went up by 1.2 percent to reach $2,285. With this increase in price, the market capitalization of ETH has reached $274.6 billion. ETH has shed 7.5 percent of its value during the last seven days. Market experts are hopeful that ETH might see some more traction due to BlackRock’s spot ETH exchange-traded fund (ETF). However, its approval has now been delayed by the US Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC). Once approved, this is largely expected to lead to a bullish trend for ETH. Following suit, Binance Coin (BNB) price increased by 1.2 percent to reach $307.