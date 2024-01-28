Uneasy Outlook

The last few days saw the IMF delegation commend both the caretaker administration and the Federal Board of Revenue for diligently delivering on the prescribed strategies to maintain economic stability. With Pakistan all set to collect the highest-ever tax (Rs 9.4 trillion), it can safely be assumed that the much-talked-about tax net is finally showing signs of nascent growth. Just as effective have been the controls on the currency and a vigilant eye on the smuggling rackets. But while our beloved emergency room has found it within itself to give us a pat on the back for taking care of our burning kitchen, a dilemma still looms on the horizon as to what will happen after February 8.

For now, all eyes are set upon a smooth transfer of power so that an elected, civilian government can help pull the cash-strapped economy back from the verge of collapse. But what if once whoever plays the better game sits on the throne and decides against sustainable reforms? Going by our chequered past, no government has appeared even remotely interested in taking steps that are needed to wean us off international creditors for one reason alone: harsh policies do not win votes. Why would someone who has decided to make a living out of governance prefer short-term positive bursts to a step-by-step, lengthy roadmap that they can never take credit for? A good example of this could be the emphasis on lavish roads or highways that are said to usher in prosperity by facilitating the industries and boosting exports but what if there were no exporters to begin with and the measly industrialists we had have long parted ways for warmer waters? With the devil lying in the details, only the upcoming days can reveal how Pakistan’s leading political parties intend to juggle the ground realities with the needs of inflation-battered, unemployment-struck common men and women. Sandwiched between outlooks of a stable rupee, buzz returning to the stock exchange, and the questioning eyes of international investor languish the Pakistanis walking on the street who demand nothing more than affordable food, light in their houses, a roof on top of their head and a chance at making their lives. *