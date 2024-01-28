Fans upset to see Rahat Fateh Ali Khan thrashing his student

Supporters of the renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan expressed dismay upon witnessing a viral video in which the Qawwali maestro appeared to be physically assaulting a man.

In response to the circulating footage, Rahat attempted to diminish its significance on Saturday, asserting that the individual being struck was his disciple. The video depicted the singer repeatedly hitting and slapping the man while questioning him about a particular “bottle.” Despite the man’s pleas of innocence, Rahat continued the physical altercation.

At one point, bystanders were observed attempting to intervene to rescue the man from Rahat’s blows.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who is the nephew of the legendary Qawwali vocalist Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, later clarified that the incident stemmed from a private matter between a teacher and his pupil. In a video shared online, featuring the man subjected to the altercation and his father, Rahat explained, “This concerns a personal issue between a teacher and his disciple. He is like my own son. This is the dynamic of the relationship between a mentor and his student.”

“When a disciple performs admirably, I express my affection. However, if he errs, he is reprimanded.”

Rahat also disclosed that he had apologised to the individual following the altercation. Some fans condemned Rahat’s actions and suggesting that his attempt to explain the situation was unconvincing.