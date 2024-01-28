Salman Khan’s comment on Aishwarya Rai’s marriage goes viral amid divorce rumours

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s throwback comments on Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s marriage went viral amid the couple’s divorce rumours.

It is pertinent to mention Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are considered one of the most powerful Bollywood couples. They tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their first child, daughter Aaradhya, in 2011.

There is drama unfolding within the Bachchans as Indian news agency Times Now reported that the actress and her 12-year-daughter Aaradhya have left ‘Jalsa’ amid their divorce rumours. The rumours of their split were sparked after Abhishek Bachchan was spotted without his wedding ring.

The marital relationship of star Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai made news after the latter reportedly moved out of the Bachchan House ‘Jalsa’. Salman Khan began dating Aishwarya Rai in the late 1990s. However, their relationship came to an end in the early 2000s.

In a 2010 interview on Aapki Adalat, Salman expressed joy over Aishwarya marrying Abhishek, noting that many years have passed, and she is now somebody’s wife. The actor said, “She’s somebody’s wife, and I am very happy, that she is married to Abhishek. I think Abhishek is a great guy, married into a great family, and they are very happy together. This is the best thing that any ex-boyfriend would want.”