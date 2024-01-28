Lorrie Moore, Naomi Klein among nominees for National Book Critics Circle awards

Lorrie Moore, Naomi Klein and the Egyptian writer Ahmed Naji are among the finalists for National Book Critics Circle awards. Honorary prizes are going to Judy Blume and to a longtime ally of Blume’s in the fight against book bans, the American Library Association. On Thursday, the critics circle announced nominees in seven competitive categories, ranging from fiction to debut book to best translation. Winners will be announced March 12. Moore is a finalist for fiction, cited for “I Am Homeless if This Is Not My Home,” one of the few novels from an author best known for short stories. The other fiction nominees are Justin Torres’ “Blackouts,” winner of the National Book Award last fall; Teju Cole’s “Tremor,” Daniel Mason’s “North Woods”; and Marie NDiaye’s “Vengeance Is Mine,” translated from the French by Jordan Stump.