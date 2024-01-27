‘Pakistan Ko Nawaz Do’: Nawaz ‘shuns’ vindictive politics as PML-N reveals manifesto

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday unveiled the party’s much-awaited election manifesto on Saturday

The party launched its manifesto with the slogan ‘Pakistan Ko Nawaz Do’.

Addressing the media after manifesto’s launch, PML-N supremo said his party will ensure the implementation of the manifesto, highlighting that the country’s biggest problem is its state of economy.

Criticising PTI, the Imran Khan-founded party that formed a government following the 2018 elections, Nawaz said: “You broke the poor’s back through inflation. You cut off the electricity, while it was never cut off during my time.”

He added that action is a distant thing, some people don’t even have a manifesto. However, Nawaz said he wants to get the country out of all problems.

The PML-N supremo added that a tractor was worth Rs900,000 during his government in the past, while a car which was worth Rs2 million during his time is now worth Rs10 million today.

The former prime minister, addressing the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said they must now prove their responsibility.

“The people of KP should understand what kind of man they gave a chance to,” he said, deriding the PTI. He reiterated that his focus this time around is on the politics of development, not revenge, as he has always “done politics on principles”.

“If we were allowed to work without interference, the shape of the country would have been different,” the former premier added. Initiating the launch of the manifesto, the party’s Manifesto Committee Chairman Senator Irfan Siddiqui said there is nothing in the manifesto that the PML-N will not be able to do when it comes to power.

Siddiqui added that the PML-N supremo directed the committee not to include anything in the manifesto that the party cannot fullfill in the future.

“Nawaz Sharif had forbidden [us] from showing false dreams in the manifesto,” he said, adding that he was fully guided by the leadership during the preparation.

He said the delay in the announcement of the manifesto came as the party was focusing on reforms during the preparation.

“At least 32 committees were formed to draft the manifesto, which also includes the party’s past performance,” he said.

Party’s President Shehbaz Sharif, who was also present at the launch alongside senior leadership, said a special body will be established to ensure the effective implementation of the manifesto.

“People must see which political party fulfilled promises made in its manifesto. Everyone presents the manifesto, but some act upon it,” he added.

Also present at the launch, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said there is a difference between social media myths and reality while taking a jibe at social media campaigns being led by other political parties, particularly the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Here’s a breakdown of the PML-N’s “Pakistan ko Nawaz do” manifesto: Provide interest-free loans to small farmers; Use of modern technology to overcome crop damage; All government offices will be made environment-friendly; Supremacy of Parliament will be ensured; Articles 62 and 63 will be restored to their original form; Introduction of Panchayat System for alternate dispute resolution; Judicial, legal and justice system will be reformed; Timely and efficient judicial system will be implemented; Limit adjudication time to one year, especially for cases affecting life of a common citizen; Minor cases will be decided in two months; NAB will be abolished; Strengthen existing anti-corruption institutions and agencies; Comprehensive amendments in Civil Procedure Code, 1908 and Criminal Procedure Code, 1898 to standardise the procedural laws; Effective, fair and timely prosecution; Court proceedings will be telecast live; Commercial courts will be established; Courts of overseas Pakistanis will be made better and stronger; Digital system will be established in judiciary; Inflation will be reduced by 10% by fiscal year 2025; Inflation will be brought down to 4 to 6% in next 4 years; Over 10 million jobs to be offered in 5 years; Maintain a low CAD for next 5 years by keeping it in range of around 1.5 % of GDP; To achieve exports of goods & services of more than $58 billion by the end of 2029.