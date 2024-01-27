FRIA stresses need for reforms with focus on value-addition

The Ferozepur Road Industrial Association (FRIA) has stressed the need for reforms, with a keen focus on value-addition for a sustainable economic growth, recommending the government to raise exports to double digit of the GDP, as Pakistan’s exports have inched up after witnessing decline. He said that consistent borrowing by developing economies to shore up its reserves in desperate times is only to lead towards a debt trap.

In a statement, the FRIA senior vice chairman and PIAF leader Shahbaz Aslam observed that borrowing from friendly countries should only be seen as a short-term solution to prevent reserves depletion and consequent further depreciation of the currency.

PIAF EC member stressed that focus should be on promoting exports and restricting imports alongside making domestic industry more competitive and subsequently expand its export market. He said that exports of goods and services are an injection into the circular flow of income leading to a rise in aggregate demand and an expansion of output, helping raise per capita incomes and reduce extreme poverty especially in developing economies like Pakistan. He observed that the donor agencies should be considered as a stop-gap arrangement, which may have forced excessive devaluation, steep monetary tightening, cut in development and defence expenditures. Loans simply serve to bridge the gap until the effects of the reforms take effects. The problem occurs if the country takes loans but fails to reform, he added.

He said that the real answer to country’s problems lies in the structural reforms, as there are a number of inefficiencies in tax collection, which must be removed.

The FRIA senior vice chairman and PIAF senior leader Shahbaz Aslam observed that the tax compliance should be improved and tax base should be enhanced, which cannot be achieved with a single policy change, but through a systemic approach.

He said that in the past instead of focusing on controlling under-invoicing, curbing smuggling and expanding the tax net, the FBR seems to be inclined to pressurise registered taxpayers, who are already suffering due to a high rate of sales tax, income tax, and custom duties by creating fictitious cases for recovery of outstanding dues to meet revenue target.

The FRIA SVC also called for building a structure in the country, which is in accordance with the requirements of time, as it is easy to weaken institutions but it takes a long time to rebuild them. Whatever appointments government makes to the heads of the institutions should be based on transparency and merit, he said.

Shahbaz Aslam said that the economy has just come out of the dark shadows but it is still facing the aftershocks and the businessmen are doing their best to makeup the losses incurred during that period.

He said that only direct taxes can improve tax collection, as the existing tax system is heavily skewed toward indirect taxation. The PIAF leader said the registered businesses are required to comply with various departments involving a lot of financial and time resources, whereas unregistered businesses are free from all such hassles, he maintained.