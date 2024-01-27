Sirajul Haq vows Karachi reforms for peace-development

Underlining the close link between peace and development, Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq has stated that achieving progress is contingent upon a peaceful environment.

If voted to power, he vowed, the JI would work diligently to eradicate internal polarization and foster resolutions to issues with neighboring Islamic countries Iran and Afghanistan. Addressing an audience of traders and economic experts at Federation House Karachi on Saturday upon the invitation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Haq expressed the JI’s commitment to bring about real change in the country.

Federation Acting President Saqib Fayyaz and JI Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rahman were also present on the occasion. Highlighting the abundant resources in the country, he underscored the challenge of their equitable distribution. He criticized the former ruling parties for their failure to implement good governance, prioritizing self-interest over public welfare, leading to corruption and misguided policies.

The JI leader urged the nation to unite and collectively confront the longstanding conspiracies against Pakistan. He emphasized the need to join forces against the issues of poverty, inflation, and unemployment, which he attributed to the shortcomings of past rulers. Haq expressed skepticism about the prospect of these rulers bringing positive change if given another chance, asserting that honest and dedicated leadership was essential for achieving self-reliance and overcoming foreign debts. He said the tested rulers have already been exposed and are not the solution to the country’s problems. He criticized the election manifestoes of former ruling parties as mere eyewash and the repetition of old promises. He asserted that the JI has introduced a revolutionary election manifesto, and if the people vote for the JI on February 8, the party will ensure the full implementation of its manifesto.