Punjab police unveils promotions, crime stoppers, and state-of-the-art lodges

In a steadfast pursuit of merit-based advancement within the police force, Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar oversaw the promotion of 132 Wardens of Lahore Traffic Police to the esteemed position of Senior Traffic Warden. The official rank-pinning ceremony, graced by IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and senior officers, took place at the Central Police Office.

Reflecting on the broader context of promotions in the police force, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar emphasized the commitment to meritocracy. Over the past year, a total of 959 traffic police officers have been promoted based on their performance, seniority, and merit. Dr. Usman Anwar announced future opportunities for these Senior Traffic Wardens, with prospects of promotion to 75 seats of DSP and 10 seats of SP.

Addressing the promoted officers, IG Punjab stressed the crucial role of the traffic police in ensuring the safety of citizens through effective traffic management, law compliance, and awareness campaigns. The ceremony was attended by senior officials, including Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry and SSP Traffic Ghazanfar Ali Shah.

In a separate development, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar inaugurated the “Crime Stoppers” service as part of the Safe City initiative. Citizens can confidentially report criminal or suspicious activities through the dedicated hotline (033SAFECITY) or the Safe City website, with photographic evidence. The anonymous reporting system covers a wide range of issues, from drug-related crimes to sexual offenses, emphasizing community policing and citizen engagement.

Moreover, Dr. Usman Anwar urged citizens to use the Crime Stoppers service responsibly, highlighting its role in ensuring a secure future for the community. Notably, the service maintains the confidentiality of informants, emphasizing that it is exclusively for reporting and not for emergencies.

Continuing the positive momentum, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, during his visit to the Elite Police Training School Bedian Road, inaugurated the Solitaire Lodges. This modern facility, equipped with amenities for police officers and visiting delegations, symbolizes the Punjab Police’s commitment to infrastructure development. SSP Monitoring Elite Force Headquarters Nida Omar Chatta inaugurated the lodges, and IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar commended the successful completion of the project within record time.

The Solitaire Lodges, a two-story architectural marvel, will serve as accommodations for police officers and foreign experts contributing to the training of Punjab police and elite force officers. The project aligns with the broader vision of the Punjab government to enhance infrastructure and development within the police force.

The event was attended by various high-ranking officials, including Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed, Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, and Additional IG Elite Force Waqar Abbasi, among others. The successful completion of the Solitaire Lodges project reflects the collective dedication of the Punjab Police towards creating a conducive environment for professional growth and development.