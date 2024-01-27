Nadia Hussain’s views on Karachi get mixed response

The Internet is divided over a recent post by Pakistan entertainment industry actor-cum-model Nadia Hussain.?She wrote differing opinions about Karachi, the country’s largest city and financial centre.

The actor expressed her dismay on Instagram by posting, “My city Karachi, a stinky bloody dump,” along with two broken red heart emojis.

In the post’s caption, Nadia said to her followers, “Who agrees with me?” Responding to the celeb’s question, fans took to the replies with agreement on Karachi’s state of disarray.

“Trust me… I cry every time I visit. No one is sincere with the city. No one listens to us when we raise our voices. Who is there for Karachi?” one user penned warmly.

As per another, “Unfortunately, it is the truth. My heart bleeds for its beauty to be revived.”

One user pinned the responsibility on the citizens, “Well, for that, I guess everyone who lives there is responsible. As a resident, everyone should take part in improving the state of your city.”

However, few took offence with Nadia’s use of words.

“We should be grateful that we have independence, that no one is taking our land and that we aren’t going through a horrific genocide,” one critic alluded to Israel’s brutality against Palestinians. Another user offered, “Maybe you should move to Islamabad.”

Joining the barrage of replies, one user commented, “If you don’t like it then leave it but don’t badmouth the city. This is where you earn and this is the city which feeds the whole country. Stop this negative mindset. We love Karachi.”