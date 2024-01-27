Travis shares insight into New Year’s Eve celebration with Taylor Swift and Donna

Travis Kelce wants all of Taylor Swift’s midnights. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end recently revealed more details on his New Year’s Eve celebration with his girlfriend, as well as his teammates and loved ones.

“It was cool to have all the friends and family,” the 34-year-old said on the Jan. 3 episode of the New Heights podcast. “I think I had over 50 to 55 people come in for this one-a good New Year’s celebration.”

In addition to the “Karma” singer, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes and more pals-the podcast host also revealed he got to ring in the holiday with his mother, Donna Kelce.

“I got to exchange presents with Mama Kelce,” he added to his brother and cohost Jason Kelce. “I can’t tell you what I got because some things are still being made for you-that’s one of the gifts-and it’s awesome. You’re gonna love this gift.”

And while Donna’s attendance was sparsely documented, Taylor was cheer captain for her boyfriend’s Dec. 31 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium.

The “Bejeweled” singer was even spotted in a Chiefs jacket that included an embroidered “Tay-Tay” token, but was otherwise identical to a jacket Travis wore after his Christmas Day game. Later, the couple rang in the New Year with a kiss that will screw Swifties up forever. The duo was spotted packing on the PDA in photos that circulated social media from the Chiefs player’s New Year’s Eve celebration with his evergreen group of friends.

As for how Travis’ inner circle feels about his love story? They think it’s nice to have a new friend.

“She’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom now and she’s part of the team,” Travis’ teammate Patrick said of Taylor on a Dec. 25 episode of CBS Mornings. “I’m so glad that she’s the person that she is and I think that’s why her and Travis match so well.” And in addition to their objective compatibility, there’s plenty more reasons Travis could be the 1 for Taylor.