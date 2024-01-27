Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ video takes Internet by storm

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has found himself at the center of a social media storm after a video of him singing Pakistan’s iconic song ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ surfaced online.

The video, which has gone viral, shows Ayushmann humming the popular tune during a performance.

The incident occurred shortly after Ayushmann, along with other renowned Bollywood personalities, attended the opening ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The star-studded event included actors like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Criticism against Ayushmann erupted on social media platforms, with Indian users expressing disdain over his choice of song. One user on X1 termed Ayushmann’s action as foolish, linking it to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

The user’s comment implied that Ayushmann’s rendition of ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ was disrespectful, particularly given the context of conflicts between the two nations.

However, according to Indian media, investigations into the origin of the viral video reveal that it dates back nearly seven years. Reportedly, the footage captures Ayushmann Khurrana’s performance at a concert in Dubai back in 2017.

During the event, Ayushmann paid homage to various states and regions of India before transitioning to renditions of both ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ and ‘Chak De India’, accompanied by his brother Aparshakti Khurana.

Despite its dated origins, the resurfacing of the video on social media platforms has sparked controversy and drawn significant attention in the wake of the Ram Temple ceremony.