Are Sajal and Wahaj appearing together in their next drama?

Fans were in guessing game as a romantic picture of renowned actor Sajal Ali with co-star Wahaj Ali went viral on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Sajal shared a picture with Wahaj and captioned it ‘Coming Soon’.

The fans were in guessing game by having a glimpse of both the actors together.

It is not yet clear why did Sajal share the picture.

The fans were delighted as they thought that both the stars would appear together on the screen.

“This project must be worth watching because both you guys are amazing actors, always love to watch your dramas, please share the name of the project whether it’s drama or film,” a social media user posted a comment.

Sajal has given many super-hit dramas including Alif, Sinf-e-Aahan, Aangan while Wahaj has appeared in Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha, Tere Bin and Ehd-e-Wafa.