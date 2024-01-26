‘Match not fixed yet’, Bilawal takes a dig at PML-N

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders believe they have “fixed the match” but that is not true.

He warned that the current state of Pakistan is “dangerous” due to the division caused by traditional politicians among society and institutions.

Addressing a rally in Multan, Bilawal took aim at the former coalition partner PML-N, asserting, “Politicians who have held the prime minister’s office thrice are angling for the chair for the fourth time.” In an apparent dig at PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal said that the former prime minister had no inclination to address the pressing issues faced by the people.

Highlighting the unprecedented levels of inflation and unemployment in the country, the PPP chairman claimed, “At present, no party, except the PPP, has a comprehensive plan to tackle these issues. Other political entities are solely focused on elections for their own gains, neglecting the well-being of the people.”

The former foreign minister acknowledged the sacrifices made by the military and police to eradicate terrorism but pointed out, “The resurgence of terrorism today is a consequence of the social division sown by ageing politicians. It’s time to bury the politics of hatred.”

Detailing his plans for governance, Bilawal said that upon assuming power, he would streamline the system by eliminating 17 unnecessary ministries and redirecting those funds to benefit the public. “We will stop the annual subsidy of 1,500 billion rupees for the elite, opting to impose taxes on capitalists to ease the burden on the poor,” he added.

The PPP Chairman stressed, “I have personally crafted PPP’s economic plan, and our first priority upon assuming power will be their swift implementation to curb inflation and unemployment.”

Without naming Nawaz, Bilawal said that the sole purpose of some politicians is to sit on the prime minister’s chair for the fourth time. “Members of the PML-N believe that they have fixed the match, but that is not true. They are unable to even step outside their houses,” he added. The former foreign minister said that he would become prime minister with the support of the people and would appoint the Punjab chief minister from South Punjab. Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and other party leaders also addressed the rally participants.