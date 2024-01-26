US ‘concerned’ over reports about lack of free expression in Pakistan

The United States State Department has expressed concern over reports citing the lack of press freedom and free expression in Pakistan with the general elections in the country just days away.

The country’s eligible population will vote to select the next government during the upcoming polls, slated to be conducted on February 8, a moment when the role of the press and media is critical to educate and inform citizens. Addressing a press briefing in Washington on Thursday, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said: “We also have not been ambiguous about how we feel very strongly that a free and independent media are vital institutions that undergird healthy democracies by ensuring that elector can make informed decision and hold the government to account.”

Patel added that the US believes journalists play a critical role in covering fair and transparent elections. He further stated: “We also continue to be concerned by any report that may be out there of restrictions on freedom of expression, freedom of association and the press.

That would be – those kinds of things, we believe, are at odds with Pakistani authorities’ self-stated goal of a fully fair and transparent election.” Commenting on the transparency of elections in the country, the US official reiterated that Pakistan’s future leadership was for the Pakistani people to decide. “Our interest continues to be in the democratic process.” When asked about Pakistani Foreign Secretary Syrus Qazi’s statement on India’s involvement in transnational killings after Canada and the US, the official said he wasn’t aware of the specific report.

He added that the Pakistani and Indian governments should “speak more about this”. A day earlier, Qazi, in a presser, said Pakistan has “credible evidence” for Indian agents’ link to the killings of two of its citizens on Pakistani soil, exposing the “sophisticated and sinister” Indian campaign of extra-territorial and extra-judicial killings.