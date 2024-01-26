Pakistan’s diplomatic strides toward Maldives, UN, Indonesia

In a series of diplomatic moves, Pakistan engaged with key nations, with the High Commissioner to Maldives, Vice Admiral (R) Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani, meeting Maldivian Defence Minister Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon. Productive discussions ensued, emphasizing enhanced bilateral cooperation and strengthened ties.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Bilal Ahmed, held talks with the Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Daren Tang. The discussions revolved around promoting the intellectual property (IP) ecosystem in Pakistan, applauding WIPO’s initiatives and emphasizing equitable benefits in the international IP discourse.

Simultaneously, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Ameer Khurram Rathore, delivered a comprehensive lecture at Indonesia’s Defence University on “Pakistan’s Foreign Policy & Regional Environment.” Rathore highlighted the significance of Pakistan-Indonesia ties, particularly in the economic domain, and expounded on Pakistan’s foreign policy stance on key global issues. The ambassador also met with the university’s rector and faculty to further strengthen educational and diplomatic collaboration.