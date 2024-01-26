NA-238: ‘Independent’ Tabassum Qadir ‘vying to bring peace back’ to Pakistan

Tabassum A Qadir, an internationally recognized and award-winning business leader, announces her candidacy for the National Assembly from NA 238, her childhood neighborhood. After two decades of establishing a thriving business in South Africa, she returns to her roots, determined to drive positive change in the place she calls home.

Her tagline, “Peace begins with a Smile,” encapsulates her belief in the transformative power of positivity and peace for the people of Pakistan. Her campaign focuses on bringing back that light-hearted smile, now shadowed by years of trauma, instability, poverty, and daily frustrations of the common people as they battle for survival. Her vision is to leverage her profound experience and innovative leadership to tackle these issues, fostering an environment where peace and prosperity can flourish.

Leaving behind a legacy in South Africa, Tabassum A Qadir aims to address the deep-seated issues plaguing Pakistan and to reignite a sense of hope and joy in its people.

“In a world full of worries, your smile is a beacon of hope,” said Tabassum. With her extensive experience in creating thriving business environments and her innovative approach to leadership, Tabassum A.Qadir aims to foster a climate conducive to business activity and employment opportunities. Her belief is that economic stability and growth are fundamental to achieving peace and bringing back smiles to the faces of Pakistanis.

“Returning to NA-238 is a homecoming in more ways than one. It’s here that I aim to apply my global experience to create local impact, addressing the struggles of our people. Our goal is not just survival, but thriving, bringing back the light-hearted spirit that once defined us,” states Tabassum as she launches her election campaign for the National Assembly. Her campaign symbol, the dove, is a universal token of peace and hope, which reinforces her commitment to fostering tranquility and unity. It symbolizes her mission to bring back the ‘smile’ to the faces of Pakistanis.

As Pakistanis prepare to cast their votes, there is a growing sense of optimism about the positive change she represents.