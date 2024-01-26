FBR Chairman praises Pakistan Customs’ efforts

International Customs Day-2024 celebrations were held at the Customs House Peshawar. Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana graced the occasion as the Chief Guest which was also attended by the Consul Generals of friendly countries in addition to senior Military and Civil Officers. Representatives of Chambers, Clearing agents and other trade bodies were also present.

The ceremony commenced with the Chairman FBR laying floral wreath at the Martyrs’ monument. Afterwards, the Chairman inspected the Parade which was followed by hoisting of National and Customs Flag.

In his speech, the Chairman FBR appreciated the performance of KP Customs both in terms of Anti- smuggling activities and revenue collection in the first half of the current financial year and hoped that the momentum will continue in coming months. He appreciated the role of Customs in challenging environment and its efforts to keep abreast of changing trade and enforcement dynamics across the globe. He highlighted that the regional and global trade has opened new avenues for connectivity and partnerships with trade partners and government agencies. Transit trade, TIR, Carnet are just a few examples of beyond border linkages. These challenges and opportunities demand a robust regime of collaboration with different stakeholders.