PTCL renews partnership with SNGPL for cellular services

Pakistan’s largest telecommunications and integrated ICT services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G), and largest integrated gas company of Pakistan, SNGPL have renewed their partnership for the continued provision of the state-of-the-art cellular services to SNGPL under PTCL Group Business Solutions.

Group Chief Business Solutions Officer (GCBSO), PTCL & Ufone 4G, Zarrar Hasham Khan, and MD/ CEO, SNGPL, Amer Tufail signed the agreement at SNGPL headquarters in Lahore, in the presence of senior officials from both organizations. Under this agreement, PTCL Group will provide wireless connectivity and a host of bundled services to SNGPL.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer PTCL & Ufone 4G, stated, “PTCL Group takes pride in playing a significant role in driving technological advancement and transformation in Pakistan. Our provision of connectivity and ICT services brings substantial convenience and empowerment to individual users and enterprises, including SNGPL, which serves over 7.20 million consumers in North Central Pakistan. Our steadfast commitment is geared towards creating an environment that fosters technological innovation and transformation throughout Pakistan.”