Electioneering gears up as stalwarts eye Multan slots

After a lukewarm response in initial days electioneering gears up in Multan Division, the power castle of South Punjab with political bigwigs eying maximum seats for their parties in February 8 polls.

Gilanis, Quereshis, Bosans, Dogars, Mehrs, Tareens and many more are in the run to secure National Assembly seats as campaign finally picks up steam with massive campaigning, holding rallies and processions and door to door contacts.

Like other parts of the country where political parties are toiling hard to attract people through new slogans and commitments, activity also gears up in Multan to lure masses in whatever way the candidates can.

With each party claiming to be the only rescuer of masses from menaces like poverty, inflation and unemployment, once again the multiparty system holds sway in the country. Therefore, campaigning by two big players, the PPP and the PML-N enters the final phase as independent candidates claiming to be backed by PTI are also flexing muscles.

Despite internal and external challenges faced by the country, its political landscape is bustling with election activities and people, braving the odds of chilling cold weather, were making their voices loud and clear on a steady course to national balloting.

Specifically speaking of Multan district, it is divided into six National Assembly (NA) and 13 Punjab Provincial Assembly (PA) seats.

The city is home to several political heavyweights like Yousaf Raza Gilani, former Prime Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi former Foreign Minister, Sikandar Bosan former Food Minister and former Chief Whip in National Assembly Amir Dogar.

Although feudal, businessmen and the upper classes influence district’s politics, yet the battle among candidates remains fierce owing to effects of family influence, party vote bank and most importantly the young voters who dominate the population.

Located in Punjab’s Southern part, Multan is ranked as Pakistan’s 5th most populous city with 3.06 million residents and a literacy rate of around 44 percent.

Number of total registered voters in the district is 2,077,281 with 1,115,853 male and 961,428 female voters in six national and 13 provincial assembly constituencies where total 82 candidates are in the run for polls.

As Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples’ Party, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and other parties are contesting election on one specific symbol for each party, the candidates claiming to be backed by Pakistan Tehrik Insaf (PTI) would contest as independent candidates having separate symbols as per the election rules for a party not holding intra party election as per the law.

Important among these independent candidates are stated to be Amir Dogar from NA-149, Zain Qureshi NA-150 and Mehr Bano Qureshi from NA-151.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is all set to give tough time to its rivals in NA-148, the constituency of former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani with political pundits foreseeing a lively contest between him and Ahmed Hussain Dehr – a PML-N candidate.

Patron-in-chief of Istehkam Pakistan Party, Jahangir Khan Tarin is another political stalwart contesting election from NA-149. He will be trying his luck against Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, the former Chief Whip in National Assembly. Rizwan Ahmad is the PPP candidate from this constituency.

In NA-150, Zain Qureshi, son of Shah mahmood Qureshi would be contesting against PPPP’s Rana Mahmood ul Hassan and PML-N’s Javed Akhtar Ansari.

As Qureshis and Gilanis are arch rivals in the district, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s daughter Mehr Bano Qureshi would be contesting against Yousaf Raza Gilani’s son Ali Musa Gilani in NA-151. But, the young fiery orator Musa Gilani, is actually anticipating a close contest with his PML-N rival Abdul Ghaffar Dogar.

PML-N’s Javed Ali Shah and PPP’s Abdul Qadir Gilani, another son of Yousaf Raza Gilani would be face to face in NA-152. The crucial dynamics for Multan’s politics has been Biradri system, coupled with respect among rural people, for the Pir families.

Where ever the party vote is supplemented by the spiritually associated vote, position of candidates gets stronger. The same remains the situation, in case when the party vote is supplemented by Biradri vote.

Prof. Dr Muqarrab Akbar, Chairman Department of Political Science Bahauddin Zakariya University stated that since long, Biradri system had been an important factor behind voting behavior. “But, this influential factor of caste and clan is gradually losing steam even in under-developed areas with the passage of time due to social media boom and awareness among voters,” he remarked.

He said, the people irrespective of whatsoever circumstances they are surviving in, are tending to repose confidence in current paradigm of politics.

“They evolve trust in democratic system and think elections should bring positive change. Media and political campaigning also educated voters about their right and power of vote,” he added.

Meanwhile, PPP senior leader Yousuf Raza Gilani has stressed the importance of political stability as he believed that the country would witness economic and political stability through free and fair elections.

President PML-N Multan, Bilal Butt hoped to persuade masses through issues oriented election campaign launched by his party and hopefully secure victory for the party.

Ejaz Hussain Janjua, a leader of Tehreek-e-Insaaf also mentioned to chalking out a strategy by his party to contest general elections diligently.