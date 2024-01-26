LeBron sets record with 20th career NBA All-Star Game spot

New York: Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was voted into the NBA All-Star Game for a record 20th time on Thursday, named among 10 starters for next month’s 73rd All-Star contest. James, a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, was named an All-Star starter for the 20th consecutive year, a streak that began in 2005, his second NBA campaign.

The 39-year-old US playmaker, a four-time NBA champion, broke the record for All-Star appearances that he had shared with another Lakers legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The NBA All-Star Game will be played on February 18 at Indianapolis between elite squads from the Eastern and Western Conference.

As the top West point-getter, James will serve as captain and join a starting lineup that also includes Phoenix’s Kevin Durant and Serbian center Nikola Jokic, a two-time MVP from the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

West guards included Slovenian Luka Doncic of Dallas and Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Canada.

Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was named captain for the East, whose frontcourt starters also include Cameroon’s reigning NBA MVP and this season’s top scorer Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston’s Jayson Tatum.