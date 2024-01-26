OMAP asks OGRA to ensure safety Standards as per Rules & Regulations

LAHORE: Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP) has asked Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to ensure safety standards and regulations compliancein petrol pumps and storage facilities.

In a letter written to Chairman OGRA Masroor Khan, Chairman OMAP Tariq Wazir Ali stated that Chairman OGRA is requested to treat this matter as a top priority & should implement it across the board as being a matter of prime concern.

He wrote in the letter, “First and foremost, safety is of paramount importance in our industry, and ensuring compliance with rigorous safety standards is crucial to protecting both our employees and the communities in which we operate. We commend OGRA’s efforts in establishing and enforcing safety regulations, but we believe there is still room for improvement to further enhance safety measures across the industry. One area of concern is the safety of petrol pumps, which serve as critical points of interaction between consumers and petroleum products. We urge OGRA to conduct regular inspections of petrol pumps to ensure compliance with safety protocols, including proper maintenance of equipment, adequate fire safety measures, and employee training in handling emergency situations”.

Furthermore, we emphasize the importance of implementing stringent safety measures in the storage and handling of petroleum products, he said adding that proper storage facilities are essential for preventing accidents such as spills, leaks, or fires that can have devastating consequences for both human life and the environment. ‘

He went on to say that OGRA plays a pivotal role in setting standards for the construction and operation of storage facilities, and we encourage continued vigilance in enforcing these standards to mitigate potential risks. In addition to regulatory compliance, we believe that fostering a culture of safety within the industry is imperative, he added.

As stakeholders in the oil and gas sector, OMAP is committed to working collaboratively with OGRA and other regulatory bodies to uphold the highest standards of safety and regulatory compliance. We stand ready to engage in constructive dialogue and partnership to address any challenges and promote a safer operating environment for all industry participants.