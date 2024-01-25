Imran rules out ‘helping’ Bilawal form government

PTI founder Imran Khan categorically rejected on Thursday helping PPP scion Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari form a government in the Centre post-February 8 elections.

The former premier’s remarks come a day after Bilawal, vying for the post of prime minister, in an interview with Reuters, said he “preferred forming a government with independent candidates”.

Bilawal’s strategy is informed by the PTI’s current circumstances that have rendered its candidates incapable of contesting elections under the party’s name or using its electoral symbol. The apex court, on January 13, set aside the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) January 10 order, effectively depriving the PTI of its iconic election symbol of a cricket bat in a major blow to the former ruling party ahead of the February 8 general elections. This leaves the party with the option of having its candidates contest upcoming elections as independents.

Informally addressing the media following the cypher case hearing at Adiala jail, where the ex-PM is currently incarcerated, Imran asked Bilawal to “ask those for help with whom you remained in government for 16 months”. Referring to the PPP and PML-N who along with 13 other parties formed the last PDM coalition government, the former premier said these parties are against each other today, “but they are all on the same page from the inside”.

He said that “the establishment has all the control”. “Talks should be held with those who have the power,” Imran said, saying that he has been stressing for a long time now that elections should be held fairly and transparently.

“People should be able to bring in whoever they want. Political engineering has caused the country a lot of damage,” the ex-premier said as he complained about his party’s supporters and candidates being arrested. “How are surveys being conducted when the PTI is not present in the field?” Imran questioned.

The premier boasted of his party’s support among the masses, stating that it had become difficult for “them” “to control the PTI”. “The establishment and Election Commission helped them in winning by-elections too,” he said, adding that all the parties have united, and are yet unable to defeat the PTI.

Lamenting the ‘treatment’ being meted out to the party, Imran said “our corner meetings are raided by police”. He urged all party members “in hiding” to step out and support the party’s electoral campaign, kickstarting this Sunday. Commenting on the May 9 riot cases registered against him and party supporters, the PTI founding chairman said that “we did not break any law”. “There were no protests even when I got shot,” Imran said, referring to the November 2022 assassination attempt on him during the Wazirabad jalsa.

Referring to the cypher trial, the former premier said it was not an open trial as the media and his well-wishers were not allowed to participate. During the hearing, the prosecutor informed the judge that their witnesses have yet to appear and be cross-examined in the case.

Earlier, speaking to the presiding judge during the hearing of the £190 million case, Imran said the ‘drama’ was being staged for February 8, and maintained that if this was how things will be done, then they should be done after the poll date.

Imran further said that all cases should be kept up to date, adding that the Toshakhana case involving former president Zardari and three-time premier Nawaz was fixed for February 13, while hearings of his Toshakhana case were being conducted ‘daily’. “An eight-year-old case was fixed for Feb 13 while a four-year-old case is heard every day,” he said.