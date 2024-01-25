Rivals have nothing to sell, says Maryam in veiled attack on PPP

Chief Organiser of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz Sharif, asserted on Thursday that the party’s political rivals were engaging in criticism and blame games due to their inability to showcase their government’s performance.

In an apparent reference to the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) election activities in Punjab, Maryam stated, “a political party that ruled a province for 15 years and cannot show 15 projects have come to Punjab and are criticising Nawaz Sharif.”

The political landscape is intensifying as the country approaches its 12th general elections – scheduled for February 8.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari recently held a power show in Lahore, where he criticised “traditional and old” politicians.

Addressing a rally in Lahore’s NA-199 constituency, Maryam claimed that the PML-N has actively contributed to the country’s development while others indulge in critique and blame games.

Recalling her past persecution for standing by her father, three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam emphasised the party’s commitment to lowering utility bills if elected in the upcoming elections.

As political leaders intensify their rhetoric, Maryam urged voters to cast their votes wisely, asserting that the decision would shape the future for generations to come. She assured that her family would remain in the country, emphasising her dedication to Pakistan’s progress.

In response to the political heat, Bilawal had accused Nawaz Sharif of seeking a fourth term as prime minister and warned against potential negative consequences. PML-N leaders, on the other hand, accused Bilawal of attacking Sharif to garner support from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which is currently out of the election race due to issues with its intra-party elections.

PTI founder Imran Khan categorically rejected any collaboration with Bilawal to form a government after the elections.