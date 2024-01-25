No plan to shut down social media during elections: PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said on Thursday that the government had no plan to suspend the social media platforms during the forthcoming elections, slated to happen on February 8.

Speaking exclusively to a private TV channel, PM Kakar said, “It is the government policy to provide equal opportunity to every political party in the elections.”

The people are gathering in the rallies and election campaign of the PTI. He was of the view that there seems to be no pattern that reflects that any of the political parties is being targeted. “Though there exists an opinion in line with social media,” PM Kakar said.