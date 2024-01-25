Icon 2024 inaugural ceremony held at The Indus Hospital

Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) is kicking off ICON 2024 – its seventh biennial multidisciplinary conference in Lahore. The opening ceremony of ICON 2024 took place at The Indus Hospital, Jubilee Town Campus on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

With a vision to make Pakistan a healthier nation, IHHN’s flagship biennial conference ICON 2024 will focus on ‘Game Changing Solutions in Healthcare’ with themes cut across technology-driven healthcare, collaborative partnerships, and innovative solutions. It is providing a vital platform for healthcare visionaries and experts to come together and share the best of medical research and practice.

ICON 2024 promises an enriching experience for participants. This year’s participants will engage in powerful academic discourse, 80 professional workshops, and 50+ diverse scientific sessions with interactive plenary discussions to discuss challenges and explore opportunities and solutions to improve the healthcare service delivery in Pakistan. ICON 2024 will also feature the opportunity for showcasing poster presentations. The scientific sessions, workshops and discussion will take place from January 20-28, 2024, in Lahore, Badin, Muzaffargarh, and Karachi.