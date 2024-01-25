Holders Senegal remain team to beat after spectacular AFCON group stage

The Africa Cup of Nations moves onto the knockout phase after a remarkable group stage packed with goals, drama, shock results and a huge scare for hosts Ivory Coast, but holders Senegal remain the team to beat.

The tournament is on course to be far more prolific than either of the two previous editions to feature 24 teams, after 89 goals were scored in the group stage.

That average of 2.5 per game marks a huge increase after 68 were scored in the first round in Cameroon two years ago, and in the first expanded AFCON in Egypt in 2019. Senegal got to the final of both of those tournaments, and won the title for the first time in 2022.

They have so far lived up to their billing in Ivory Coast, with Aliou Cisse’s side alone in finishing the group stage with a 100 percent record. Led by Sadio Mane, they swept aside Gambia, Cameroon and Guinea and can be confident going into a last-16 tie with the Ivorians in Yamoussoukro.

Meanwhile Morocco, the continent’s top-ranked team, eased through with seven points and the sense is there must be more to come from a side led by Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi, as they face South Africa next.

Solid Nigeria

Three-time champions Nigeria have looked remarkably sound defensively, with coach Jose Peseiro openly admitting keeping clean sheets is his number one priority.

That is despite the Super Eagles’ impressive array of attacking options around superstar Victor Osimhen, the African player of the year.

“My responsibility is to choose the best way to win this competition,” Peseiro said when asked about his decision to put the focus on the defence.