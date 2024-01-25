Searches for ‘Oppenheimer’ skyrocket as movie receives 13 Oscar nominations

Analysis of Google search data reveals that online searches for ‘watch Oppenheimer’ increased 376 percent worldwide on January 23rd at 2 pm (GMT), as the biographical thriller directed by Christopher Nolan was nominated 13 times during the Oscar Nominations on Tuesday.

New insights by Casino Alpha reveal that fans were eager to find platforms where they could watch the movie, which has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Cinematography. The Google data also found the film was receiving a 280 percent boost searches for “stream Oppenheimer”.

A spokesperson for Casino Alpha commented on the findings, “Already hailed as the cinematic masterpiece of the year, “Oppenheimer” has gripped audiences since the summer, dominating the box office with over $952 million worldwide. Now nominated for 13 Academy Awards, the spotlight intensifies, as the world watches to see whether this momentum can transform into bigger wins.”

“Released on July 21, 2023 and boasting an impressive 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the film was destined for great things, as critics praised it since the beginning. As the Oscars draw near, anticipation heightens for “Oppenheimer”, driven by its recent success at the Golden Globes, where it secured five out of eight awards, including Best Motion Picture, Best Director and Best Actor.”

“These victories hint at an exceptional award season for “Oppenheimer.” Having already swept up eight wins at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards and an additional 144 others, the tension is building to see if it will bring home the grand prize!”