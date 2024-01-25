Preity Zinta to make comeback with Sunny Deol in ‘Lahore 1947’

Preity Zinta is likely to make her comeback with the film ‘Lahore 1947’ opposite Sunny Deol. The film, co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions, will mark the reunion of Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi.

Sunny Deol is on a roll. After the massive success of ‘Gadar,’ the actor is already close to wrapping up ‘Safar’ and has ‘Lahore 1947’ in the pipeline.

The movie will be co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions and is a period film that will see Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi and Aamir Khan team up.

According to sources, Preity Zinta will most likely make her comeback with ‘Lahore 1947’.

On Wednesday, January 24, Preity Zinta was seen exiting a studio in Mumbai where she went for a look test. IndiaToday has learnt exclusively from a source that Zinta gave her look test for ‘Lahore 1947’ and is most likely to make her comeback with this film opposite Sunny Deol. The two actors have acted together in films like ‘Hero: Love Story of a Spy’, ‘Farz’, ‘Bhaiyaji Superhit’, among others.

Recently, when Sunny Deol came on ‘Koffee with Karan Season 8’, he was asked about the collaboration. To this, Sunny Deol said, “When Aamir Khan came to the success party of ‘Gadar 2’, he came to me and said that he wanted to meet me.

I surprisingly asked myself what it was all about and the next day we met, we discussed some ideas and possibilities for cooperation and after the conclusion, we came to this project and that’s how it happened.”

‘Lahore, 1947’ will mark the reunion of Aamir Khan and Santoshi after Andaz Apna Apna.

On the other hand, Santoshi and Deol have previously delivered box office hits like ‘Ghayal,’ ‘Damini’ and ‘Ghatak.