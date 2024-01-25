Software developed to track helmetless motorcyclists

Lahore: (Web Desk) Safe Cities Authority has developed a software to trace motorcycle riders without helmets.

Using artificial intelligence to catch helmetless motorcyclists in Punjab, Safe Cities Authority has developed a first-of-its-kind software to track helmetless motorcyclists.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar says that Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s CCTV cameras will identify those riding motorcycles without helmets with the help of software, Punjab Police will implement traffic laws through artificial intelligence based modern technology Making sure.

In this regard, the spokesperson of the Safe Cities Authority says that the motorcycle riders without helmets who are traced through the software will be fined. The artificial intelligence based software was developed by SSP Rifat Bukhari under the leadership of MD Safe Cities Ahsan Younis. By using which citizens will follow the traffic rules more seriously.

He further said that in the light of Lahore High Court’s orders, a fine of Rs 2,000 has to be paid for driving a motorcycle without a helmet. Citizens should ensure the use of helmets to avoid accidents and heavy fines.