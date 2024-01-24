Nawaz says his ouster landed Pakistan in crises

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan landed in crisis after he was ousted from the prime minister’s office.

Addressing a public gathering in Nankana Sahib, the former prime minister questioned why a prime minister who made Pakistan a nuclear state, was jailed and convicted.

He claimed that five judges ousted him for not taking salary from his son and later it landed the country in an economic crisis.

The PML-N supremo promised to bring positive change for the people of Nankana Sahib, saying that the Nankana Sahin will be turned into a model city with a boy’s degree college and state-of-the-art cricket stadium.

Separately, former premier and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday vowed to serve the masses if voted to power in the Feb 8 general elections, saying they would elevate Ahmedpur East to the status of a district, create a network of schools as well as roads, and fulfil all the promises made to the people.

The PML-N president made the remarks while addressing a public gathering in Ahmedpur East.

Shehbaz waved to the crowd as he arrived on the stage, and responded to their cheers by placing his hand in the hands of his party’s candidates.

In a display of solidarity, the PML-N leader started his speech in Saraiki language. He said if the Almighty willed, once again after coming to power, they would elevate the status of Ahmedpur East to a district while Uch Sharif would be made a tehsil.

He recalled that during their past regimes, the PML-N had worked on “record projects” and established a cardiology institute and Daanish schools in Bahawalpur, and rendered significant services in the field of information technology.

Daanish schools, described as the brainchild of Shehbaz, is a schooling system in Punjab that offers free-of-cost education to the underprivileged children.

He said no stone was left unturned in the progress of Ahmedpur East, adding that a network of roads was laid during the tenure of his brother and three-time former premier Nawaz Sharif. Shehbaz vowed to undertake “exemplary projects” after winning the upcoming polls, promising to establish a state-of-the-art hospital, a university and college in Ahmedpur East, and further expand the network of Daanish schools.