Security ramped up over terror threats in three provinces

Security forces across major cities in Pakistan have been placed on high alert following intelligence reports of potential terrorist activities orchestrated by banned groups, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Secret agencies have issued a warning about the imminent arrival of 17 suicide bombers in the country, prompting authorities to tighten security measures nationwide.

Over 17 terrorists from four different groups have been tasked with carrying out attacks in key cities. Police and law enforcement agencies have been directed to enhance security measures in response to the looming threat.

In a communication titled “Special and Specific Information Report regarding Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Mianwali, DG Khan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan”, RPO Rawalpindi Additional IG Syed Khurram Ali instructed CPO Rawalpindi Khalid Hamdani, and district police chiefs to bolster security in their respective regions.

According to the report, TTP’s top leadership conducted a meeting in Kabul, outlining plans for terrorist activities in Pakistan in January. The targeted areas include newly-merged tribal districts, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, DI Khan, Tank, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, and other regions. The TTP allegedly secured funds from Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan, and approximately 15 suicide bombers are reportedly at their disposal for carrying out attacks.

One group, led by Commander Salman alias Siddique, has been dispatched with night vision glasses, hand grenades, and rocket launchers, hiding in Zangli, Badaber area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Facilitators of this group are reportedly in Matni and Azakhel areas of the province.Another group is said to be present in Peshawar’s Hassan Khel area, with potential plans to conduct attacks in Mianwali and Attock districts of Punjab, DG Khan and border areas of Peshawar and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The Dawood Batani group, affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, is reportedly active in DI Khan, planning to target law enforcement agencies and their officers in the border districts of Punjab. Two commanders, Mashal and Ahmed Baloch, have been assigned and activated for this purpose.

Additionally, a separate intelligence report suggests that Baloch sub-nationalists are planning to target the local community, police, and law enforcement agencies in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.