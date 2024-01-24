No one ousted Imran, he shot himself in the foot: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz fired a broadside at political opponents, saying they are themselves responsible for self-sabotage as her father Nawaz Sharif didn’t oust anyone via conspiracy.

Addressing a political gathering in Punjab’s Nanaka Sahib, Maryam addressed various allegations hurled against her party and its supremo accusing them of conspiring against the then Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

“Nawaz didn’t oust you as you shot yourself in the foot […] You yourself are responsible for destroying your party,” Maryam said.

Both PTI along PML-N’s former ally Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have been complaining of the lack of a level playing field coupled with preferential treatment being given to the Nawaz-led party.

The verbal showdown between the latter two has increased in recent days as PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is currently leading the party’s election campaign with fiery speeches, often taking a jibe at the PML-N.

Speaking at the rally, Maryam also addressed the allegations against party supremo Nawaz of being a ladla (blue-eyed boy) and said, “It is said that Nawaz is a ladla, yes, but he is a ladla of the masses”.

The remarks, without naming anyone in particular, seemingly refer to the statements made by PPP’s Bilawal, who on various occasions, has accused Nawaz and his party of “relying on something other than the people of Pakistan to become prime minister for the fourth time”. Commenting on her party’s priorities if they are voted into power, Maryam said that the PML-N is not in contest with any political party, but instead, its fight is against soaring inflation and exuberant electricity bills.

Recalling her father’s ouster from office in 2017, she stressed that the three-time former prime minister was ousted via a conspiracy, rigging and foul play.

“Give Nawaz a chance to serve [you once again],” she added while lamenting on the repeated ouster of the party supremo from the office.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday advised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to remain in limits and be civilised. She asked him to talk about performance instead of using indecent language. Talking to reporters outside an anti-terrorism court of Lahore, where she appeared in connection with a case relating to delivering a speech provoking people, Aurangzeb said Pakistan had buried the politics of abuses in 1990. She said PTI founder started culture of abusing others. She criticized the PPP chairman and said he was new in Punjab and perhaps he had not visited PKLI, Danish schools and other projects in Punjab. She said Sindh had also the right to have facilities like Punjab. She said the PPP ministers had equal share in decisions taken by PDM government. She said the culture which Nawaz Sharif wanted to introduce could not flourish without PPP chairman’s talks observing civility.

The PML-N leader referred to Bloomberg and said Nawaz had an edge over his rivals as far as the financial management was concerned. She said her party always abide by the law and faced courts. She said PML-N was in contest with those parties which had obtained their election symbols, which are holding public gatherings. She said his party was fighting with inflation and unemployment. She added that they had to revive the economy and give jobs to youths. Aurangzeb said they had finalised plan to provide relief to public which will be disclosed to public soon.