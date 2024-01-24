ECP delays PTI founder’s contempt case amid elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has adjourned the ECP contempt case hearing against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and Fawad Chaudhry, until after the upcoming general elections.

A four-member panel headed, by Member Election Commission Sindh Nisar Durrani, conducted the proceedings of the case and adjourned the hearing until February 20. PTI counsel Shoaib Shaheen and Fawad Chaudhry’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, attended the proceedings. Shoaib Shaheen requested to delay the hearing until February 8, as the Commission was occupied with election-related matters. The PTI lawyer expressed readiness to conduct intra-party elections once more, supervised by the ECP. He requested the Election Commission to record witness statements after February 15.

It is pertinent to mention that PTI founder Imran Khan and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry were indicted in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) contempt case on Jan 3. In August 2022, the ECP issued notices to the founder of PTI and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog.