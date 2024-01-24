Murad Saeed, Azam Swati proclaimed offenders in May 9 Case

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Lahore has declared seven suspects belonging to the PTI, including former ministers Murad Saeed and Azam Swati, proclaimed offenders over non-compliance with their arrests in the May 9 violence cases. Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal of the ATC heard the police’s appeals. The police adopted the stance that the suspects had gone into hiding. Several raids were conducted to arrest them, but to no avail. The police requested that the court declare seven suspects proclaimed offenders. The court declared Murad Saeed, Hafiz Farhat, Zubair Niazi, Wasiq Qayyyum Abbasi, Azam Khan Swati, Hamid Raza and Imtiaz Shaikh proclaimed offenders. The Sarwar Road police station had registered a case against the suspects over arson outside Rahat Bakery in Lahore on May 9, 2023.