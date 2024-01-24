CM reviews security at PSCA meeting

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the upgrade project of Mazar Bibi Pak Daman, being completed in a record period. The Mazar Bibi Pak Daman complex has been extended. A golden latticework has been installed on the Mazar with three green domes, wooden arches, and excellent floor tiles, which speak volumes of high-quality construction work. Ulama-e-Karam Provincial Ministers also participated in the inaugural ceremony of the upgrade project.

A collective prayer for well-being was offered after the inauguration of the Mazar Bibi Pak Daman upgrade project. Later, Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Ulama-e-Karam, and the Provincial Ministers visited the Mazar Bibi Pak Daman. They offered Fateha and prayed for the progress and integrity of the country. After seeing various sections of the Mazar, CM appreciated the high-quality construction work. Mohsin Naqvi embraced Nayar Ali Dada in designing the Mazar. CM also announced the widening of the entry passage of the Mazar from the Empress Road. Mohsin Naqvi also conversed with the area’s residents present at the shrine’s entrance. The area residents and the pilgrims paid tributes to CM Mohsin Naqvi for completing the upgrade project. The pilgrims remarked that Mohsin Naqvi had duly fulfilled his religious obligation about the timely construction of the Mazar Bibi Pak Daman.

CM, while talking with the media after the inauguration of the upgradation project of Mazar Bibi Pak Daman, stated that by the Grace of Allah Almighty, construction work of Mazar Bibi Pak Daman has been completed and will be opened for the pilgrims after the Maghrib prayer. The C&W Department has worked day and night on Mazar Bibi Pak Daman’s upgrade project. Secretary Auqaf, by uniting all the Ulemas from different schools of thought, redressed their grievances regarding the upgradation of Mazar Bibi Pak Daman. CM acknowledged that Nayar Ali Dada had prepared an excellent Mazar Bibi Pak Daman pro bono design. In the future, whenever there is any mention of the historical buildings of Pakistan, Mazar Bibi Pakdaman will be mentioned.

Mohsin Naqvi said that Mazar is in a densely populated area. Hence, the pilgrims face difficulty traveling to Mazar Bibi Pak Daman. The entry route of Mazar Bibi Pak Daman, which is linked with the Empress Road, will be widened. The Mazar Bibi Pak Daman will be directly linked with the Empress Road in 10 to 12 days. Traveling to the Mazar Bibi Pak Daman will be eased due to the construction of the extended passage connected with the Empress Road. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that whoever worked for the upgradation of Mazar Bibi Pak Daman and for providing facilities to the pilgrims would be rewarded by Allah Almighty.

We did whatever was possible to uplift the Mazar Bibi Pak Daman. The next government and concerned departments will do the remaining work. Auqaf Department is undertaking measures to maintain the beauty and high quality of Mazar Bibi Pak Daman. A new drainage system has been built in the adjoining area with the Mazar Bibi Pak Daman. Mohsin Naqvi apprised that work on Data Darbar Mazar’s extension project is swiftly ongoing. We pray that before our tenure is completed, we also inaugurate it. Everyone will be pleased to witness the design of the extended Data Darbar Shrine project. We want to build a Mazar up to the worth and esteem of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA). We are making two third extensions in the area of the Mazar.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the head office of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) at Qurban Lines late at night, where he chaired an important meeting regarding law and order. The meeting reviewed security arrangements concerning the general elections, and the CM asserted that every step should be taken to ensure peaceful elections. Free, fair, and gentle holding of the general elections is a national obligation; he added that the Punjab police, led by the IGP, will fulfill this responsibility amicably, as in the past.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of safe city projects in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Rawalpindi, and the CM directed the completion of the development schemes without delay as PSCA projects are very important for the safety and security of the people. He also inspected the police apartments project and appreciated the high construction standards. IGP briefed about security arrangements and the construction of residencies for the police officers.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a detailed visit to the Akhuwat College/University at Mustafabad, Kasur. The founder of Akhuwat, Dr. Amjad Saqib, gave a briefing about the institution’s performance. CM was introduced to the faculty members. Mohsin Naqvi witnessed the lecture room, library, honesty shop, kitchen, mosque, and other sections and planted a sapling on its lawn. CM, while addressing the students in the mosque of the Akhuwat University, stated that we are all Pakistanis, adding that you may belong to any province or city. You must contribute to the country’s progress. InshaAllah, Pakistan has to make a lot of progress, and this country will advance. InshaAllah, we will make significant progress in all times to come. The government has abundant resources, and the national economy has strengthened in the past few months. Mohsin Naqvi stated that spreading despair amounts to a sin. If we all have one common objective: to contribute to our country’s progress, then our country will rise. After completing their education, the students must step into their practical life and focus on their education. They should also participate in the extracurricular activities as well. Courteous behavior with people and acquiring education pays off in a useful life. CM urged the youth to show love, affection, and respect while dealing with others. We have to study under any circumstance besides taking care of the needs of others and dealing with them with love and affection. At large, education about current affairs is not imparted in colleges and universities. The student’s first and foremost responsibility is to acquaint themselves with such affairs.