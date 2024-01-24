Punjab gears up for elections with Rs 4.18bn budget

In preparation for the upcoming general elections, the provincial government of Punjab has allocated a massive Rs4.18 billion for security and logistical arrangements.

This significant budget underscores the importance of ensuring a free, fair, and peaceful electoral process. Meanwhile, 222,747 personnel of the police, Rangers and Army will be deployed for security purposes. According to the documents of the finance department, Rs2.99 billion has been given to the deputy commissioners in easy assignment accounts for the expenses of CCTV cameras, and additional expenses of the Army and Rangers.

Moreover, Rs992.2 million has been given for the installation of CCTV cameras at the sensitive polling stations in Punjab, while Rs1.50 billion have been released for the security duties of the army and Rangers personnel, and Rs500 million for any possible additional expenses during the exercise.

According to the documents, funds worth Rs1.1933 billion have been given to the Punjab inspector general for the duty and expenses to be incurred on the police officials. On the other hand, 222,747 personnel will be employed on security duties, including 92,700 army and Rangers troops.

The documents further state that the finance department has released the Rs3 billion from the November-February budget for the Punjab election, while the remaining Rs1.185 billion has been released as a supplementary grant. This demonstrates the government’s commitment to prioritizing the smooth conduct of the elections, despite potential financial constraints. The allocation of such a substantial budget for the elections reflects the Punjab government’s determination to create a secure and transparent electoral environment. The deployment of a large security force and the installation of CCTV cameras aim to deter any attempts at malpractice or disruption. Additionally, the provision of adequate funds for essential logistics and contingencies ensures that the electoral process runs.