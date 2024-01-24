How are fans reading into Afzal Khan and Sahiba’s viral picture?

A witty post of actor Sahiba with her husband Afzal Khan, commonly known as Rambo, has gone viral on social media.

The Lollywood diva shared a picture on Instagram in which she put a knife to her husband’s neck. The picture was from the 25th wedding anniversary of the couple.

Sahiba tied the knot with Afzal Khan at the pinnacle of her career.

“Keep your husband away from the game shows,” Sahiba also shared a comment of a fan with the picture.

“Thank you brother for your sincere advice,” Sahiba replied to the comment on social media.

She also congratulated newly-wed couple Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik. It is being speculated that both Shoaib and Sana came closer to each other during the shooting of a game show.

Therefore, the social media users advised Sahiba to keep Rambo away from the game shows.

“Don’t let him go on the game show or shooting as it is season of second marriages,” wrote a user on social media.