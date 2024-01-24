How much did Zoya Akhtar pay ‘The Archies’ cast?

Bollywood filmmaker Zoya Akhtar disclosed the salaries of the leading cast of her Netflix musical film ‘The Archies.’

Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor – who played protagonists Archie Andrews, Veronica Lodge and Betty Cooper – made their acting debut in the live adaptation of the American comic book series by the same name.

The cast also included Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda.

An India news agency asked Zoya Akhtar to disclose the salaries of the seven actors. However, the director refused to answer the question.

Producer Reema Kagti, who was present during the conversation, claimed that it was pretty much all in the same range.

Then, Zoya Akhter added that she treated all seven actors equally.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘The Archies’ was panned by critics and fans for the dismal acting of its leading stars especially leading actors Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan.

Apart from bad acting, the film was also criticised for being a “Nepo Fest’ as the cast were the relatives of Bollywood figures.

Augustya Nanda, who plays Archie Andrews, is the grandson of star couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Khushi Kapoor – who plays Betty Cooper – is the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

Suhana Khan, who essays Veronica Lodge, is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan.