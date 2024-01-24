Iqra breaks silence on copying Saboor’s wedding outfit in her drama

Pakistan entertainment industry’s actor Iqra Aziz has finally clarified why she chose to wear a dress absolutely identical to the wedding outfit of Saboor Ali in her recent drama.

At her wedding in the drama ‘Manat Aur Murad’, Iqra donned a gold gharara of a design similar to the one Saboor Ali wore on her wedding day.

Actress Saboor Ali posted the pictures on her Instagram story in which she wrote ‘How should I feel seeing this? My moments, my memories, my emotions were all connected to this wedding suit.

She added, ‘It was the most special day of my life and in this outfit, I worked with all my heart. ‘.

Now in Yasir Hussain’s show ‘Pick and Drop’, Yasir asked Iqra Aziz about this, to which the actor said, “actually, it was the director’s wish and the situation was also such that Manat had to wear her late mother’s wedding dress because in the play it was the demand of the brother of Manat.”

Iqra went on to say, ‘We looked for this type of ensemble because the ensembles that designers are making these days are quite modern and actors take clothes from designers and use them in their projects, which is common.

“After much searching, when we couldn’t find anything, my director shared Saboor’s pictures with me.” According to the actress, ‘I asked the designer and he told me that he has this pair because he had designed it, so I took it from him and changed the shirt.”

Iqra insisted she did not ask for the permission to wear the dress from Saboor because she took it from the designer.