Zara Noor Abbas comes under criticism over pregnancy pictures

Pakistani actor Zara Noor Abbas came under criticism as she shared the pictures of her baby bump. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the pictures of her baby bump with a smiling face while she was wearing a short orange outfit. The social media users started criticising the actor and termed her act as ‘vulgarity’. The netizens said that the Pakistani actors have started copying the Bollywood stars and it is against our moral and social values. Zara had announced her pregnancy in December 2023 in an ambiguous social media post with husband Asad Siddiqui. The couple had tied the knot in 2017. They went through a very hard time when they lost their first baby. For the past some time, the couple had been vocal about their aspiration to start a family.