Shah Khawar takes charge as PCB Chairman

In a recent development, Shah Khawar, who has been serving as the election commissioner of the Cricket Board, took charge as acting chairman of PCB, a private TV channel reported on Tuesday.

Following the resignation of Zaka Ashraf as PCB chairman, the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar appointed Mohsin Naqvi as the head of PCB.

However, the senior lawyer, Shah Khawar, will officially take charge from tomorrow (Wednesday) till the Board elections, meanwhile, the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi will perform his duties as a governing body member of PCB.

It is worth mentioning here that the Election Commissioner PCB, Shah Khawar, will oversee the upcoming Cricket Board elections, while Mohsen Naqvi will contest for the position of Chairman PCB.

