Baloch protesters calls off sit-in outside Islamabad NPC

Baloch Yekjehti Committee (BYC) leader Dr Mahrang Baloch called off on Tuesday the month-long sit-in outside Islamabad’s National Press Club (NPC) against the enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. Baloch announced the culmination of the protest’s current phase and announced the protest movement’s next phase will be aimed at highlighting the voice of the BYC movement via social media and other mediums. She also announced a meeting in Quetta, scheduled for January 27, to discuss the matter of missing Baloch persons. The protesters had been staging a sit-in organised in front of the federal capital’s press club for over a month with a camp established at the site on December 22. The announcement by Mahrang came after the NPC penned a letter to the Islamabad police requesting the removal of the protestors’ camp. However, the NPC’s letter was later withdrawn following severe criticism from all quarters, including journalists. The NPC, in its application to SHO Kohsar Shafqat Faiz, expressed concern over the traffic congestion and difficulties faced by its members and guests due to the ongoing protest.