OxfordAQA redefines educational excellence

OxfordAQA, one of the leading international examination boards along with Oxford University Press Pakistan announced the official launch of its qualifications in Pakistan through an engaging and enlightening event amongst 200 educationists including school heads, hosted at the picturesque Acton House at the British Deputy High Commission in Karachi. This expansion marks a significant milestone in OxfordAQA’s commitment to providing high-quality, internationally recognized assessments to students around the world.